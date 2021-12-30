SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

