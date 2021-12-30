SPX FLOW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 203,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

