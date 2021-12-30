SPX FLOW Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,199 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,285% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

FLOW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.25. 203,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

