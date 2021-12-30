Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after buying an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after buying an additional 477,844 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,363,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

