SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Holdings Trimmed by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 67,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

