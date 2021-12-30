SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Decreased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,677 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.92 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

