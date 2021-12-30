SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,935,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.18 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

