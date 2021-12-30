SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

