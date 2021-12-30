SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 36,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 64,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

