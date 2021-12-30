SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

