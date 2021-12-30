SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Up 3.7%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 313,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $943.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

