Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

