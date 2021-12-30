Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 15,528 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $107,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $230.52 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.