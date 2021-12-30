Sound Shore Management Inc CT Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.30% of Lennar worth $87,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

