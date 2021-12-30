Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $71.32 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,789 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $71,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.