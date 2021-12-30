SOTA Finance Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $293,752.53 and approximately $4,272.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006970 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

