Sonar Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $200,311.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

