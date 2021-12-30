Sologenic (SOLO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $240.76 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

