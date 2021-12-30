Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.