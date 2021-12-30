Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 59.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,742,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.38. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

