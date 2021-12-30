Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Up 0.1%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). 15,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 370,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.45 ($0.50).

Several analysts have recently commented on SNWS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.03. The firm has a market cap of £94.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £42,022.30 ($56,489.18).

About Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

