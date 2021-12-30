SmartCash Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $420,616.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

CREA (CREA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded up 6,146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.