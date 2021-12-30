Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce $607.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $611.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

SNBR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.52. 207,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

