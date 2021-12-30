Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $5.43 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $146,104.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.17 or 0.07787646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.78 or 0.99791824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

