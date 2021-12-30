SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Trading Down 2.5%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 7,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 254,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

