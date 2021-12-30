Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 878.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 199,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

NYSE SPG opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

