Simon Keeton Sells 4,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12.

Shares of ON opened at $68.93 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

