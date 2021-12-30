Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of SIMO opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $95.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

