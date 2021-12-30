Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,146 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $23.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.