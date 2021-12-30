Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,146 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $23.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

