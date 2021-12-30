Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.87. Signify Health shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,446 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

