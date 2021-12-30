Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,071,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,492,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,053,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

AEF stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.