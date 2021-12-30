Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CIM opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

