Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.84. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,550. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.