Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $75.54. 162,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

