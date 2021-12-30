Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 19,220 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. 601,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,091,477. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

