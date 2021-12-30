Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $123.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the highest is $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.97 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.