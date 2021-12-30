Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €66.10 ($75.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.59) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.