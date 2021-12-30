Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of SHL opened at €66.10 ($75.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.59) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.89).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

