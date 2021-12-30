SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $316,611.41 and $971.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.53 or 0.07869577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00311831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00916839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00466359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00258988 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,613,520 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

