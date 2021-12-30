Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

AMGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

