Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $435,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 10,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,333. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

