Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $42.39 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $11,971,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

TMO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $664.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

