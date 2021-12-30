Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 9,875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

