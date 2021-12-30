Showcase Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $174,386.18 and $69,328.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.26 or 0.07807327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,330.78 or 1.00054422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008063 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

