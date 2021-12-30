ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 1.33.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

