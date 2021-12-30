ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $347.59 million, a PE ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 1.33.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 18.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.