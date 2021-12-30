ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $290.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $825,319.08 and approximately $290.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

