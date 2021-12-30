Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,298 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after acquiring an additional 108,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

