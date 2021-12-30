Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 365 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 31.6% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

