Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,462 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,922 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

