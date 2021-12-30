Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,202,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

CGNX opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

